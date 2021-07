DOESN’T SOUND VERY SCARY: “While we still have more to learn about the Delta variant, this emerging data is important because it shows us that what we might think of as just a mild winter cold – a runny nose and a sore throat – could be a case of COVID-19.”

If the symptoms are of a mild winter cold, what’s the worry? Everyone at high risk should have been vaccinated by now anyway, and much of the remaining population has already had Covid.