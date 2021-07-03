July 3, 2021

HMM: Godfather of Color Revolutions: Is George Soros the Most Dangerous Man Alive? “Ever wonder why urban terrorists can burn down cities with no consequences but the McCloskeys are prosecuted for defending their home against the same? The answer is George Soros, his money, and his influence. . . . If your DA decides that the local band of looters are actually peaceful protesters, they won’t ever see the inside of a courtroom. Similarly, if the local DA isn’t a fan of the right to self-defense, one must consider this when choosing whether or not to pull your firearm if a mob of them shows up on your lawn. George Soros understands this and has been quietly funding a campaign to place district attorneys amenable to his agenda across the United States.”