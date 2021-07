SPACE: Richard Branson to be onboard Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed spaceflight. “Virgin Galactic announced Thursday it will launch its first fully crewed spaceflight on July 11 with founder Richard Branson onboard. . . . The flight would also place Branson in space before fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, who is set to be onboard the first passenger flight by his space company, Blue Origin, on July 20.”