July 2, 2021

JUDGE ENJOINS FLORIDA SOCIAL MEDIA LAW FROM GOING INTO EFFECT. This was the law that would have fined companies like Twitter or Facebook $250,000 per day for deplatforming candidates for statewide office ($25,000 per day for any other office). I don’t doubt that there are extremely thorny First Amendment concerns here. But this should be the handwriting on the wall, in the most Biblical sense of the term.

Consider this: If Donald Trump is still banned from these platforms in 2024, runs for office, and loses, his supporters will say that it was not a free and fair election, and you know what? They will be right. I cannot stress enough how potentially apocalyptic this possibility is, and I don’t think anyone in DC or Silicon Valley has the first clue how close they are to driving us all right over a cliff.