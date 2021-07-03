July 3, 2021

IT SMELLS LIKE . . . VICTORY! NCLA Celebrates Perfect Six for Six Amicus Record Over Administrative Power at U.S. Supreme Court. “As the U.S. Supreme Court’s October 2020 Term comes to a close, the New Civil Liberties Alliance is celebrating an unblemished 6-0 record for the amicus curiae briefs we filed in defense of civil liberties. The high court’s administrative power cases produced several unlikely majorities, including two NCLA amicus wins in the form of unanimous opinions written by Justice Sotomayor and Justice Breyer. Justice Gorsuch even quoted from NCLA’s amicus brief in his separate opinion in U.S. v. Arthrex.”

This is no small achievement for a new, libertarian, legal nonprofit. (Bumped).