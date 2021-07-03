July 3, 2021

YES. NEXT QUESTION? Forbes: Should We Tax Rather Than Subsidize Yale?

What sort of oversight is there of this highly favored institution? How transparent is its decision making process? Recent articles by two fine graduates of the Yale Law School (typically rated as the nation’s finest), Lanny Davis (Wall Street Journal) and Glenn Reynolds (New York Post) suggest the governance of Yale probably more closely resembles that of, say, Belarus, than it does of a typical U.S. governmental body or publicly traded U.S. corporation. . . .

A key question: who “owns” and ultimately determines major personnel and policies for colleges and universities? Is it right at so-called “private” schools generously subsidized by taxpayers for a few individuals to not only run the university, but have a stranglehold on determining future leaders and policies? Some private schools act more like the British House of Lords than like modern institutions amenable to change and responsiveness to the communities for which they serve.