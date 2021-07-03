July 3, 2021

WE’RE GOING TO FIND THAT EXTENDED LOCKDOWNS DID MORE HARM THAN GOOD: Did Pandemic Policy Make Americans More Aggressive? “Data from the CDC show a sharp increase in the number of Americans experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Are many breaking under the stress?”

People need to be more aggressive in responding to bureaucratic bullshit.

Related: Lockdown killed my mother — and thousands like her.. “‘It’s cruel,’ she would say, over and over again, in the painful phone calls from her care home.”

Question: Will there be any accountability from public health bureaucrats for the harm done?

Answer: Ha, ha, of course not. Accountability is for the little people.