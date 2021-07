HOW ‘EXPERTS’ ABUSED SCIENCE TO SADDLE AMERICA WITH ‘MICROAGGRESSIONS’: Don’t have the time or inclination to read a whole law review article? George Leef at the Martin Center breaks it down for you. Here’s a teaser for you: “When Sue’s [the “father” of microaggressions] research was finally critically analyzed for its weak-to-nonexistent evidence, he responded that what constitutes evidence ‘is bathed in the values of the dominant society.'” Yikes.