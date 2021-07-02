July 2, 2021

A TRILLION HERE AND A TRILLION THERE AND PRETTY SOON YOU’RE TALKING REAL TROUBLE: Joe Biden’s Reckless Deficit Spending Could Mean Economic Disaster. “This week’s latest Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report reminds us that the Biden Administration seems to have drunk the MMT Kool-Aid. According to the CBO, the US budget deficit for the current fiscal year will amount to a staggering $3 trillion or around 13 ½ percent of GDP. That in turn will drive the US public debt to GDP ratio to over 100 percent or to a level similar to that prevailing in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War.”

The difference between now and then is that in 1945 World War II had ended but today’s Democrats are just getting warmed up.