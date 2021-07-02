July 2, 2021

THIS JUST IN: Remember Imran Awan, the horrible dirtbag who worked for horrible dirtbag Debbie Wasserstein-Schultz? Awan, an IT specialist accused of improper access to certain congressional computers, was arrested in July 2017 at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, as he tried to board a flight to Lahore, Pakistan. He had wiped his cellphones of any data, and federal agents found a résumé in the name of “Andrew Awan,” which they said suggested Awan planned to leave the country permanently, according to court documents.

Unsurprisingly, because then-President Trump tweeted about the case, the mainstream media took him up as a cause celebre, and they kept referring to a “conservative conspiracy” theory. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of fraud in a plea deal. All in all, some shady shit, given that:

Most Democratic lawmakers cut their ties with Awan and his family after the criminal investigation became public in early 2017. But Awan continued to be employed by Wasserman Schultz, although it’s unclear what his job duties were, given the fact that he had been barred from accessing the House IT system for months.

Fast forward to today. Horrible dirtbag Awan had filed a lawsuit against The Daily Caller and others, alleging all sorts of claims in libel, emotional distress, and what not. Today, D.C. Superior Court Judge Fern Sadler dismissed his complaint against The Daily Caller.

Order Granting in Part Defs’ Mots to Dismiss(256115651.1)