July 2, 2021

THE SUICIDE OF EXPERTISE, CONT’D: Canadian official admits ban on in-person gatherings is to prevent spread of ‘false information. “‘The information’ being shared during in-person gatherings ‘itself if listened to creates risk to the public,’ claimed stammering Nova Scotia chief medical doctor Robert Strang, necessitating ‘a need to manage that misinformation campaign’ by restricting socializing.”

Tar. Feathers. It’s like it was always about control, not public health. Even I was insufficiently cynical.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:56 am
