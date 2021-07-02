July 2, 2021

BLUE ON BLUE: Radical Environmentalists Take On DC Commuters, Biden.

“If they don’t want to do what we ask, or do what we’re demanding, the next step is to rebel,” said Kevin Cramer Jr. of the Palm Collective, a radical black and queer liberation group. “I’m giving us a minimum of probably 10 years—10 years until we start seeing the severity of like, damn, everyone, we can’t take baths, bitch, here is a bucket of water. The crisis is that high.”

Cramer said Biden has “lied” to his party’s left flank about promises to combat climate change through the Green New Deal, open borders to immigrants, and reform law enforcement.

“He’s done a horrible job. He’s lied, suggestively lied—like saying he’s going to grant citizenship, saying we’re going to have a Green New Deal,” he said. “He hasn’t even addressed police brutality, and he’s been in office for months.”