July 2, 2021

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
JOHN LUCAS: Did You Miss The Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs Of Staff Labeling Trump Voters Enemies Of The State?
Related: Summoning an imaginary specter of white supremacy, the Administration declares war on all who oppose the powerful.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.