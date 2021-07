U.S. ENVOY KERRY SAYS WORLD NEEDS A ‘WARTIME MENTALITY’ OVER CLIMATE.

If we’re going by Kerry’s own “wartime mentality,” does this mean that he’s ready to surrender now, toss his medals over the Capitol Hill Fence, and call it a day?

In any case, find another metaphor: William James’ “moral equivalent of war” speech was well over a century ago; the first “Earth Day” over 50 years ago — both surely qualify as quagmires by the old Winter Solder’s standards.