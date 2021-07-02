July 2, 2021

21ST CENTURY PROBLEMS: Can America save its national dish? Americans invented the dessert we call pie. Why are we letting it die?

I like pie, but it’s true that you seldom see actual pie at a restaurant anymore. And if you do, it’s some godawful baroque “our chef’s interpretation of a classic pecan pie” or something that tastes nothing like — and is far inferior to — the original. I always thought this was just overthinking, but maybe it’s to cover for an inability to produce the genuine article well.

Recipes at the link, though it’s WaPo so you may or may not make it through the paywall depending on past reading. I almost never link WaPo for that reason, but this is a great article.