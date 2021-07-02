July 2, 2021

FIRST LOOK: Ruger LCP Max. “In other words, the new LCP Max gives you the same size pistol with twice the capacity as the original LCP.”

I quite like my LCP. It fits nicely in a pocket with a sticky holster, it’s surprisingly accurate for a gun that size, and did I mention it fits in a pocket? It’s not that much fun to shoot, as its small size and light weight make it a bit snappish, but it’s not a gun you buy for recreational shooting. Doubling the capacity would only improve things.