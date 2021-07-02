July 2, 2021

BIDEN MUST HAVE FORGOTTEN TO PUT THOSE ON HIS LIST: Russia-linked hackers targeting hundreds of U.S. and European entities, new advisory warns.

Flashback from March: Biden admin planning retaliatory cyber attacks against Russia within 3 weeks. “The retaliatory actions include clandestine cyber actions on Russian networks intended to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian military and intelligence, but not by the wider public, officials told the New York Times on Sunday.”

Message: Unsent.