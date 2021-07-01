July 1, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: Twitter Suspends NY Times’ Columnist’s Account After He Denounces Equity as ‘Racism.’

[Bret] Stephens’ Twitter account now says merely, “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.”

Stephens previously wrote a devastating critique of the New York Times’ 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones’ Pulitzer Prize-winning undertaking to date America’s founding from the importation of the first African slaves. Stephens noted the comprehensive scholarly rejection of Hannah-Jones’ assertions before calling the undertaking a “thesis in search of evidence.”

In February, Stephens penned a column objecting to the way longtime New York Times science reporter Donald G. McNeil Jr. “resigned” after public backlash that he had said the n-word while chaperoning his daughter’s field trip — to ask about the context in which it was used. The New York Times ultimately refused to print Stephens’ column, which was published by the New York Post.

Twitter did not immediately respond to inquiries about the reason for the suspension.