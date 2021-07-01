July 1, 2021
IT’S COME TO THIS: Twitter Suspends NY Times’ Columnist’s Account After He Denounces Equity as ‘Racism.’
[Bret] Stephens’ Twitter account now says merely, “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.”
Stephens previously wrote a devastating critique of the New York Times’ 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones’ Pulitzer Prize-winning undertaking to date America’s founding from the importation of the first African slaves. Stephens noted the comprehensive scholarly rejection of Hannah-Jones’ assertions before calling the undertaking a “thesis in search of evidence.”
In February, Stephens penned a column objecting to the way longtime New York Times science reporter Donald G. McNeil Jr. “resigned” after public backlash that he had said the n-word while chaperoning his daughter’s field trip — to ask about the context in which it was used. The New York Times ultimately refused to print Stephens’ column, which was published by the New York Post.
Twitter did not immediately respond to inquiries about the reason for the suspension.
Also suspended during the past 24 hours or so, the popular “Journalists Posting Their Ls” Twitter account:
The bannings will continue until morale improves. Flashback: CEO Jack Dorsey Defends Twitter’s #LearntoCode Purges.
UPDATE: “A previous version of this article erroneously claimed that Twitter suspended New York Times columnist Brett Stephens after he denounced equity as racism. Stephens voluntarily deactivated his Twitter account in 2019. The original claim has been removed; the article and its headline have been revised.”