July 1, 2021

ROGER KIMBALL: The embarrassing and pathetic Vogue profile of Dr. Jill Biden, EdD.

The really interesting thing is to compare this cover story of Dr Jill with the cover story that Vogue ran of the last FLOTUS, Melania Trump.

Ha, ha, ha. Just kidding. There was no cover story of Melania in Vogue or, as far as I know, any other major women’s magazine, during her time as first lady. Melania, a former model, is elegant and, to continue to speak plainly, gorgeous. She does not have an advanced degree in education from the University of Delaware, it’s true. She has not written a dissertation on ‘Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students’ Needs’ as has Dr Jill Biden, EdD. But she is what the Bidens claim to admire. A polyglot immigrant who has made good and has contributed much to American society. Somehow, though, she didn’t pass muster with the arbiters of taste in the realm of American fashion. Clearly, they prefer their mutton dressed as lamb just so long as politics of the sheep are the right — which is to say, the left — politics.

Vogue’s profile of Dr Jill Biden, EdD, would be embarrassing if it were not simply pathetic.

No, that is not correct. It is embarrassing as well as pathetic but also utterly predictable and depressing to boot. Welcome to the world of American sycophancy. It’s working overtime to make a laughing stock of us all.