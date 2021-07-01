July 1, 2021

WITH GOOD REASON: Law profs fault vague, empty ABA ‘diversity’ proposal. “So what is ABA accreditation about? Appearances. Accreditation is about looking woke. And to that end, the ABA wields its accreditation power as a virtue-signaling manifesto. Too many times, for too many years, I have seen law schools pursue feel-good social agendas, with ABA imprimatur, and it’s students, ironically often students of color, who pay the price for the reality that the agenda is mere facade.”

So long as the woke white people feel better about themselves, it’s worth it.