«
»

July 1, 2021

I DON’T WANT TO LIVE IN OHIO:  Ohio Legislature Passes Bill To Ban Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates At Schools, Universitiess.

I can’t take the climate. Never could. Even the year I lived there. But you know? They’re sure looking attractive.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 7:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.