July 1, 2021

DISTRUST AUTHORITY AND EXPERTS: “I beseech you, in the bowels of Christ, think it possible you may be mistaken.”

Test. Test. Test. examine internal inconsistencies. And for the love of heaven, use your own good reason and judgement. Anyone who paid ten seconds of attention to the numbers of the Diamond Princess would shrug off the “Dread Plague Winnie.”

Numbers don’t lie. Whatever the idiots on the left say, 2 +2 does very much equal four. And cruise ships that are disease vectors in the best of time show that if not everyone — of an older and more infirm population than we have — died, if in fact fewer died than would have died from rampant stomach flu, this was a nothingburger. Thinking and reality testing would have stopped the covidiocy.

In the same way looking at the numbers for the election would tell you that unless the magi delivered batches of votes in the middle of the night and made racist Joe more attractive to black people than Barrack Obama, there was fraud.

In the same way our cowardly Supreme Court might have guessed the summer riots were memorex designed to scare them, and that being idiots and going along with the coup increases exponentially the chances of real riots and real death.

Think. I beg you to think.

Trust me: take it from someone who does it for a living: creating an internally consistent internal reality is almost impossible. It’s all repetition and seeming to come from everywhere at once. But if you look, the cracks, inconsistencies and impossibilities are there.