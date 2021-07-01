«
»

July 1, 2021

IF IT COMES TO THAT, DO YOU KNOW THAT’S BAD FOR THE ENVIRONMENT? BUREAUCRATS:  On Being Useful.

They’re also bad for children and other living things. In fact, cutting back on government is good for everyone. Do it for the children.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:32 am
