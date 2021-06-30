June 30, 2021

WHY THE LEFTY PANIC OVER ERIC ADAMS?

The left is living in dread fear of losing minority votes. That’s powering their divisive and nakedly racist policies now. They actually believe that undermining the entire American project and teaching us all to hate each other is their path to retaining power. And they may be right!

Adams is nominally a Democrat but has long been suspected of being a closet Republican as are many cops of all ethnicities. As Democrats defund police, police chiefs in big cities more openly question and criticize them.

Look what’s going on in Michigan. There, a deeply unpopular Democrat governor is set to be challenged by the retired police chief of Detroit, who is both black and a Republican.