HOUSEHOLDS FACE UP TO $14,000 IN ‘HIDDEN’ FEDERAL TAXES EVERY YEAR, NEW REPORT REVEALS: “Of course, when it comes to the ever-expanding federal government, the most obvious cost is what the politicians in Washington, DC take from us in taxes every year. But this new report further proves that the unseen, hidden costs of the federal government’s growing involvement in economic life are even more drastic than what comes directly out of our paychecks.”