TALES FROM AMERICA’S BLUE ENCLAVES: Judge Sentences ‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack for NXIVM Sex Slave Cult Charges. “Mack confessed to manipulating women to become sex slaves for Raniere through the DOS (Dominus Obsequium Sororum) sorority. Two documentary series — Starz’s Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult and HBO’s The Vow — explain how Raniere created a self-help organization/cult and used it to prepare women to become his sex slaves. Mack trapped women into ‘master-slave’ relationships on the false premise of self-improvement, then coerced them to have sex with Raniere.”