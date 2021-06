HOW DARE YOU SUPPORT A FRIEND WHO WAS JUST FREED FROM A WRONGFUL CONVICTION! Incoming Howard dean Phylicia Rashad’s comments on Bill Cosby’s release draw outrage.

“Outrage” is a drug on the market, and the Biden era demonstrates that #MeToo was all just political gimcrackery anyway. Plus: “Her tweet has raised concerns online from many about how she might handle sexual assault allegations in her role as dean.”

Yeah, God forbid she might demand due process.