July 1, 2021

CAMPUS “JUSTICE.” University rebuked for expelling accused student after his accuser had to be told she was sexually assaulted. “The University of Denver has an inferable history of anti-male bias in its investigation of sexual misconduct cases, the 10th Circuit Court found in its remanding of a lawsuit back to the district court. The university, by contrast, argued that it is not biased for or against males or females as such, but that its sexual assault investigation and judicial process may just be tilted against the accused — thus using a sex-neutral classification to avoid liability under Title IX sex discrimination law.”

Weird that colleges are having increasing trouble recruiting male students. And really, when that’s your best defense. . . .