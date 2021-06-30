June 30, 2021

HOW DO YOU MAKE UP FOR TWO YEARS IN PRISON ON A BOGUS CONVICTION WHEN YOU’RE 83? Bill Cosby’s Sex Assault Conviction Overturned by Court. “Cosby has served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia. He had vowed to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.”

The — common — practice of punishing people who maintain their innocence more severely because they didn’t show “remorse” is barbaric. It’s not about justice, it’s about demanding submission.