June 30, 2021

HOW DO YOU MAKE UP FOR TWO YEARS IN PRISON ON A BOGUS CONVICTION WHEN YOU’RE 83? Bill Cosby’s Sex Assault Conviction Overturned by Court. “Cosby has served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia. He had vowed to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.”

The — common — practice of punishing people who maintain their innocence more severely because they didn’t show “remorse” is barbaric. It’s not about justice, it’s about demanding submission.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:51 pm
