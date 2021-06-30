June 30, 2021

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: Think you can’t afford an electric car? California wants to help drivers make the switch.

—The Sacramento Bee, June 8th.

● Chaser: California: Try not to recharge your electric cars, folks.

—Jazz Shaw, Hot Air, today.

● Hangover: Jen Psaki: “500,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Are Needed For ‘Rural And Disadvantaged Communities.’”

—Karen Ashley, Chicks on the Right, Monday.

As the Washington Times notes: Biden’s EV goals may be fantasy, but the profits the swamp is making are real.