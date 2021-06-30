June 30, 2021

JAMES LILEKS’ WEDNESDAY REVIEW OF MODERN THOUGHT:

They revived “The Music Man” in Los Angeles. It is troubling. This review tells you what’s wrong right out of the gate:

“‘The Music Man’ is a joyous love letter to the United States and a celebration of what we can achieve when we come together,” said Kate Horton, the executive producer. “We will ensure our team enjoy the right conditions for creating their most brilliant work and sharing it with the widest possible audience.”

You can see the problems, can’t you?

A love letter to the United States?

A joyous love letter?

“Widest possible audience.” You can’t have that if you want to send a joyous love letter.