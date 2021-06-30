June 30, 2021

GREAT MOMENTS IN MAGICAL THINKING: Star Wars prompts fan backlash for removing ‘Slave-1’ ship name.

“Star Wars” fans are outraged — again — over a decision to remove the “Slave-1” name from one of their iconic space cruisers.

Disney has quietly dropped the moniker — which some fans consider canon to the franchise — from the ship that belongs to intergalactic bounty hunter Boba Fett

The change came to light with LEGO’s latest “Star Wars” build, a 478- piece set to create Boba Fett’s “Starship,” as it’s now dubbed.

“We’re not calling it Slave I anymore,” said LEGO “Star Wars” lead designer Michael Lee Stockwell, Jedi News reported. “Everybody is [dropping the name],” he added, apparently referring to Disney studios.