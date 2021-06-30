«
»

June 30, 2021

ME? I’M AN URBAN CREATURE:  Why They’ll Never Push Us All Into The City.

After all, my ancestors were building cities while some people in some small island somewhere were painting their bellies blue.
But — speaking of blue — the blue cities kill the very reasons I like cities: the ability to walk around and find the unexpected little shop or cafe; the zoos, museums and other amusements that only exist when there is enough population.

Blue and city aren’t necessarily linked. In fact, Democrats and other leftists are — generally speaking — the death of cities. And states. And countries. And everything they touch.

I bear no malice to my friends who prefer the unsullied countryside, and communing with nature. Give me a crowded cafe, and a corner where I can watch human nature. Let’s hope that will be viable again before I die.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:35 am
