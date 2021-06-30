June 30, 2021

YOU KNOW, AS WITH ALL THE CRUSADES THE LEFT HAS ENGAGED IN, THEY’LL TURN OUT TO BE WRONG: Thank You For Smoking.

Sure, cigarettes have some terrible downsides, mostly because of the method of delivery for the nicotine. Nicotine itself has beneficial effects, at least for those of us who are incredibly ADD. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that humanity’s most prosperous era came at a time when coffee and cigarettes were both common in the west. And the author isn’t wrong about obesity.

Should you smoke? I don’t know. I can’t. At least not regular cigarettes, since it always seems to end in pneumonia. However, note that the various e-cigs don’t have that problem. And that the left still screams and chases after them, and tries to get them banned.

Because their hatreds are irrational, and the things they want banned almost always turn to have some usefulness. Now, are they without dangers? No. There is nothing without dangers. There is nothing without downsides. And you know what? What is acceptable to some people might not be acceptable to others. Leave it to the individual to decide what they can and can’t afford to endure.