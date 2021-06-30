June 30, 2021

I’M NOT AGAINST ELECTRIC PLANES BUT I WANT TRANSCONTINENTAL RANGE: Pipistrel Alpha Electro Operator Shatters Electric Flight Records. “The airplane flew 730 nm, from Parafield to Eyre to There Aviation’s headquarters in Adelaide, shattering the previous electric flight endurance world record of 405 nm.”

That sounds good, but: “Since the airplane can only fly about 95 nm before recharging, and since charging stations are scarce, the record flight required a significant support team. The team included five ground support crew members, a second support (gas-powered) plane, two vehicles carrying recharging equipment for the aircraft and three pilots.”