June 29, 2021

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: How the Global World Is Losing Control. “One of the most fascinating aspects of principal-agent theory, the study of how representatives can be controlled by those they represent, is the problem of agent escape.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:57 pm
