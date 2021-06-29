June 29, 2021

«
GLENN TRIES IT: So I recently read reader William Stroock’s The Austrian Painter. (Found via Helen’s Page.) Very interesting alternative history, and certainly a better 20th Century than we actually got in most respects.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:48 pm
