June 29, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Is the Pandemic Over?

Is the pandemic over? Well, that depends. Do you know how vaccines work? Are you willing to accept the real-world results? Have you gotten through the past year and a half with some remaining scrap of sanity?

According to Gallup:

Although a record-high 89% of Americans now say the coronavirus situation is improving, most are not yet ready to declare the pandemic over in the U.S. More than twice as many think the pandemic is not yet over (71%) than think it is over (29%).

The partisan breakdown is funny: 57% of Republicans think it’s over, but only 4% of Democrats. That’s one out of 25 Dems! Why is it that the libs are always bragging about how much they love science, but they can’t accept that these vaccines are working?