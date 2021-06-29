June 29, 2021

NO. NEXT QUESTION? Will the American media stand up for Hong Kong before it’s too late?

When a White House intern attempted to remove a microphone from CNN’s Jim Acosta, journalists decried it with such enthusiastic zeal, that it shook the very foundations of their entire industry. When Chinese state police frog-march journalists in handcuffs, or arrest them at airports, they choose to write about objects that are actually cake, or some random QAnon conference in middle of nowhere Oklahoma. The New York Times itself, which published Chinese state officials’ justification for their actions in Hong Kong, cannot find space to condemn China. Not a single journalist or employee in their newsroom will issue a statement on Twitter that pro-Beijing propaganda ‘puts journalists’ lives in danger’.