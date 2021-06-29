June 29, 2021

“NEVER UNDERESTIMATE JOE’S ABILITY TO F*** THINGS UP”:Joe Biden Promised To Leave Afghanistan. Has He Changed His Mind? “The Associated Press reported on Thursday that upwards of 650 U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan, even after the so-called withdrawal is completed later this summer. The reasons for the change are confusion, as U.S. officials told the AP that troops will remain behind to provide security at the embassy, but also said they would be there as, ‘a more permanent force presence in the country.'”