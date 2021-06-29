June 29, 2021

HMM: Top Pentagon Cyber Official Probed Over Disclosure Concerns “A U.S. official familiar with the case said Arrington’s politics — as a Republican under a Democratic president — aren’t a factor in the investigation, and it’s not an attempt to force her from the Pentagon. The official, who discussed the case on condition of anonymity because of its sensitivity, also said the disclosure investigation isn’t connected to Arrington’s management of the Pentagon’s ambitious Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification system, or CMMC, which is being slowly implemented as Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks reviews the program inherited from the Trump administration.”

With all the purging going on, I’m not inclined to believe the denial.