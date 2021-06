OH. THE CHICK WHO THINKS THE GUIDED TOUR OF THE CAPITOL WANTED TO KILL HER THINKS WE’RE HYSTERICAL: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warns of ‘hysteria’ on soaring violent crime incidents.

I guess we’d better cool it, right? Let’s start with a completely cool display of middle fingers and a hearty recommendation that she grow up. (And move to her spiritual homeland of Cuba.)