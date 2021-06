SECTION 230 ISN’T ACTUALLY CARTE BLANCHE: Eugene Volokh: Interpreting 47 U.S.C. § 230(c)(2). “The statute immunizes computer services for ‘action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict … availability of material that the provider … considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected’—but what exactly does that mean?”