PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: Al Gore on CNN: Republicans are putting out “artificial insanity” on 2020 election.

—Karen Townsend, Hot Air, today.

Chaser: “I’m Al Gore, I used to be the next president of the United States of America.”

—An Inconvenient Truth, first previewed at the Sundance Film Festival, January 24, 2006.