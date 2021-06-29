June 29, 2021

THAT PRESUMES BIDEN HAS ANY INTEREST IN STOPPING IRAN, WHEN EVERY INDICATION IS THAT HE’S ENABLING IRAN: Joe Biden’s Limited Iraq And Syria Strikes Won’t Stop Iran. “Such military actions reflect multiple decisions over the last several days: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan presumably presented Biden with a multitude of decisions that included military strikes. When Biden picked these, the Pentagon then provided Biden with a range of options covering scope and targets. Biden chose an option that, in his mind, posed the least chance of escalation or Iraqi diplomatic opprobrium. In effect, Biden chose to prioritize symbolism over effectiveness.”