FORGET IT, JAKE — IT’S CNN: Jake Tapper’s CNN Fear-Porn Show Lost 75 Percent Of Its Audience Since January. “Whereas Tapper’s show had 2.8 million viewers in the month of January, it raked in an abysmally low 706,000 from May 23 to June 23. In terms of the second quarter, the host has experienced about a 50 percent decrease in viewership compared to quarter one.”