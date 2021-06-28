June 28, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Asians Don’t Find James Corden Funny Either.

The harmful Late Late Show segment in question, “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” involves asking celebrities embarrassing questions and making them either answer or eat something gross. Basically “Truth or Dare,” except a fat limey gets paid millions of dollars a year for it. The repugnant dishes used as punishment have included Asian delicacies like balut (bird embryos), chicken feet, and thousand-year-old eggs.

This is a big no-no, of course, ever since the Chinese Communist Party lied to the world about the global pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China. Now, anything that any Asian person doesn’t like is racism, and if you don’t care, that means you want old Chinese ladies to get beaten up. So now an Asian-American activist named Kim Saira has complained about Corden, and he’s promising not to mock any more nauseating foods that might offend an Asian person.

My reaction to this is threefold:

What a bunch of whiners Another woke A-hole gets targeted by his own tribe Anything that inconveniences James Corden can’t be all bad

This sort of crybullying has become fashionable ever since the 2017 documentary The Problem with Apu, which was made by an Indian-American “comedian” to complain about a character on The Simpsons that hurt his feelings. That dork used identity politics to get what he wanted, and so did this dork. Except Ms. Saira didn’t even need to make a documentary called The Problem with Shamu.

You know what would happen to me, a white-ass white man, if I moved to India or China or the Philippines or anywhere else in the world where I’m an ethnic minority? People would make fun of me for the way I talk, the things I like to eat, and every other aspect of my culture.

And you know what? That’s fine! That’s just life. It always has been and always will be, every day, all over the world. Why cry about it like a big baby?

In 2021 America, the answer is simple: Because crying like a big baby gets you what you want. Victimhood is currency, and everybody’s greedy as hell.