June 28, 2021

FLASHBACK: Danny Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub at the Sheraton hotel in August 1991 — the official verdict was suicide. “At the time of his death, he was investigating a sprawling criminal conspiracy he labelled ‘The Octopus’. . . . Casolaro’s starting point for his investigation was a real criminal case — a wide-ranging Washington scandal involving allegations that the US Government had stolen software company Inslaw’s PROMIS program and added illegal back doors in order to spy on foreign governments.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:00 pm
