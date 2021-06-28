June 28, 2021

FLASHBACK: Danny Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub at the Sheraton hotel in August 1991 — the official verdict was suicide. “At the time of his death, he was investigating a sprawling criminal conspiracy he labelled ‘The Octopus’. . . . Casolaro’s starting point for his investigation was a real criminal case — a wide-ranging Washington scandal involving allegations that the US Government had stolen software company Inslaw’s PROMIS program and added illegal back doors in order to spy on foreign governments.”