HE PLAYS BOTH KINDS — COUNTRY AND WESTERN: CNN’s Brian Stelter Says Balanced News Comes From The East AND West Coasts. “That Americans even need to discuss the idea of ‘balanced’ news in America is part of the serious problem with American media. News outlets are proudly un-balanced. They market themselves that way. They revel in it. For CNN’s Brian Stelter, “balanced” news involves reading newspapers from Washington DC and Los Angeles, CA.”