June 28, 2021

RIOTS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME:

● Shot: Ocasio-Cortez Doubles Down On Defunding The Police, Claims Concerns Over Crime Wave Are ‘Hysteria.’

—Ryan Saavedra, the Daily Wire, Saturday.

● Chaser: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she’s in therapy over ‘extraordinarily traumatizing’ Capitol riot.

—The Washington Times, May 24th.

● Hangover: “[T]he Green New Deal would mean big changes. But how big? And how would those changes be made? Steve Inskeep, a journalist at NPR and host of the Morning Edition program, asked AOC if her plan requires ‘massive government intervention.’ ‘It does. It does. Yeah. I have no problem saying that,’ she responded, according to the transcript.”

—”44 Things You Should Know about the Green New Deal,” the Foundation for Economic Education, May 24th, 2019.

(Classical reference in headline.)